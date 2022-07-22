Podcast discusses political crisis in Italy – Folha – 22/07/2022 – Podcasts

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after failing to keep the ruling coalition together, paving the way for new elections on September 25. The country’s president, Sergio Mattarella, accepted the resignation and dissolved parliament, calling for Draghi to remain as interim head of government.

Leading the way in election polls is the ultra-right Brothers of Italy party, which is nationalist, against the European Union, mass immigration and LGBT issues. If the predictions are confirmed, the acronym led by Giorgia Meloni could form a government in a right-wing coalition with the parties of Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

In this Friday’s episode (22), Café da Manhã talks to reporter Michele Oliveira, who lives in Milan. She talks about political instability in Italy and discusses the chances of the far-right coming to power in yet another country.

