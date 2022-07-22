Polar bear rescued after sticking its tongue in a can of condensed milk in Russia | World

A polar bear wandering through an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after sticking its tongue in a can of condensed milk.
Residents of the remote village of Dikson alerted authorities when the two-year-old female was seen walking through huts around the village on Wednesday.
A team from the Moscow Zoo arrived to tranquilize the animal with a dart, remove the metal piece from its mouth and treat the cuts on its tongue.
“The next important stage is your recovery from anesthesia. But our specialists will be around, helping with the process,” said Svetlana Akulova, the zoo’s director general.
“We hope everything will be fine. We left some fish near the bear because she has been without food and water for a long time,” he said in comments released by the zoo.
Mikhail Alshinetsky, a zoo veteran, said the bear was thin and a little dehydrated, but her injuries must heal.
In a report this week, a team of Canadian and US scientists warned that hungry polar bears are increasingly looking for garbage dumps to fill their stomachs due to the disappearance of their natural habitat by global warming.
Scientists said human waste is an emerging threat to vulnerable polar bear populations as the animals become more reliant on landfills near northern communities in places like Russia, Canada and Alaska.
Rescue workers remove a can from the tongue of a sedated polar bear in Dikson, Russia – Photo: Nornickel Press Service/Disclosure via REUTERS
Veterinarian Mikhail Alshinetsky takes care of the sedated bear after removing the can that was stuck to her tongue — Photo: Nornickel Press Service/Disclosure via REUTERS