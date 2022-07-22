Polio Case Detected for First Time in Decades in US | World

The New York State Department of Health (USA) reported the detection of a case of polio in Rockland County, a suburb of the city. This is the first time in at least three decades that an occurrence of the disease has been recorded.

In a statement released on Thursday (21), authorities say tests carried out so far suggest that the case of the highly contagious virus may have originated outside the country.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the New York Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to respond to this emergency public health issue to protect the health and well-being of residents. county,” Rockland County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said in a statement.

According to the CDC, although no cases of polio have emerged in the United States since 1979, the virus has already been brought into the country by travelers with the disease. The last time this happened was in 1993.

Polio, which has no cure, invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours. In the late 1940s, outbreaks of the virus caused disabilities in about 35,000 Americans a year, mainly in children living in areas with poor sanitation coverage.