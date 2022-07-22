Portugal approves new work visa for Brazilians

Legislation allows foreigners to stay in the country for up to 6 months without a contract; measure goes to presidential sanction

The Parliament of Portugal approved this Thursday (21.Jul.2022) the bill that expands and facilitates the granting of work visas to foreigners who are part of the CPLP (Communities of Portuguese Speaking Countries).

The main change will be the creation of a special visa for job seekers in the European country. Now the permit determines 120 days for looking for work, with the possibility of extending another 60. The new law does not yet have a date to enter into force and will be sanctioned by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

To apply for the new work visa, the Portuguese authorities will check the applicant’s criminal record and it will be necessary to prove financial conditions to remain in the country until finding a job. Values ​​have not yet been defined.

In addition, the applicant will need to present a ticket that ensures his/her return to the country of origin.

If immigrants cannot be hired within the stipulated limit, they will be forced to leave Portugal and will only be able to make a new visa application after 1 year from the expiry date of the previous visa.

The new measure also guarantees the provisional allocation of Portuguese tax identification numbers (similar to the Brazilian CPF), Social Security and registration numbers in the National Health System. Thus, immigrants from Portuguese-speaking countries will be able to enjoy more easily the rights intended for Portuguese citizens.

BRAZILIAN IMMIGRATION

Brazil is the largest foreign community in Portugal. The latest SEF report (intact – 6 MB), with data from 2021, shows that there are 698,887 foreigners legally living in the country. Of these, 204,694 (29.3% of the total) are Brazilian. This is an increase of 11.3% compared to 2020.

The number of Brazilians in Portugal is even higher, since official data do not count who has citizenship of any country in the HUH (European Union), nor undocumented migrants.

In 2021, 39,406 new residence permits were issued to Brazilians. Almost half (44.7%) were working. Then, family reunification (31.1%), study (10.8%), permanent residence card (9.3%) and others (4.1%).