Portugal approves work visas that benefit Brazilians; see how it works

Portugal approved, this Thursday (21), a legal package for immigrants that facilitates the granting of work visas to citizens of Brazil and other countries that belong to the CPLP (Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries).

The CPLP is made up of Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste.

The measure creates a new type of visa aimed at people from the CPLP seeking employment in the European country. The document allows foreigners to stay in Portugal for 120 days, with the right to 60 days extendable, in order to obtain a work contract.

During the visa period, the professional can apply for the residence permit (AR) to regularize the housing, if hired.

To obtain the document, the citizen cannot have a criminal record and must have a return ticket to the country of origin, since the visa is temporary.

Visa applicants will also need to prove minimum income, the value of which has not been defined and will be disclosed in an ordinance, yet to be published.

If no employment contract is signed within the established period, the rule says that foreigners from the CPLP must leave Portugal and may request a new application for a specific visa one year after the expiration of the previous document.

The Bill is from the Socialist Party and was approved by the Council of Ministers of the Portuguese Parliament. The text goes to the sanction of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

After sanction, it takes effect after being published in the Portuguese Official Gazette. Once the visa modality is already in force, Brazilians will be able to apply for it at the Portuguese consulate in Brazil.

digital nomads

The measure also provides for the creation of a visa for immigrants who are digital nomads and work remotely in Portugal to other countries, being valid for professionals freelancers and employees of foreign companies.

Within the package of new rules, CPLP foreigners will have easier access to tax identification numbers, which works like a CPF; and Social Security and registration in the National Health System.

According to the newspaper “Diário de Notícias”, the new procedures seek to attract immigrants in a regulated and integrated manner for the development of the country. Portugal faces a shortage of manpower, especially in the service and tourism sectors.

