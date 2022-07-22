President of Argentinos Juniors travels to Brazil to agree on the sale of Fausto Vera to Corinthians

O Corinthians is getting closer and closer to closing with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22 years old.

The president of Argentinos Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, traveled to Brazil and is expected by the Corinthians board this Friday (22) to sign the deal. The Porteño club holds the rights over Vera.

In addition to Malaspina, a lawyer from Argentinos Juniors also came to São Paulo. The idea is precisely to adjust some bureaucratic details to settle the sale of Fausto Vera to Timão.

The Corinthians team will pay the Argentines 6 million euros (R$ 33.3 million, at the current price). The proposal is higher than the 4 million euros (R$ 22.2 million, at the current price) offered at the beginning of the talks. Argentinos Juniors will transfer 80% of the rights of the midfielder to Corinthians.

The direction of ‘Bicho Colorado’ also had to give in for the deal to happen. The Porteños’ initial request was 6.5 million euros (R$ 36.1, at the current price), which was already lower in relation to the projected for sale of what is considered the most promising asset of the club.

The Argentine team always thought that Fausto Vera would only be traded for 10 million euros (R$ 55.5 million, at the current price), but the financial difficulties experienced by the Buenos Aires team meant that the value was gradually lowering. .

Another idea that people from Argentinos Juniors had was that Fausto would leave the team directly for a top-tier club in Europe, which did not happen.

To count on the steering wheel, Timão only had to win the competition from Genk, from Belgium, which came close to the Corinthians proposal.

Even so, the alvinegro club counted on the assistance of the player’s representatives, who understood that Corinthians is a better showcase for Fausto Vera at this moment, precisely thinking about a sale to a great European in the near future.