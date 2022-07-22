Primo Rico becomes a partner in one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Brazil

Operating in the market for a few years, the exchange Biscoint was sold to Bitpreço, as announced this Thursday (21). In this way, the Cousin Group becomes a partner in a new cryptocurrency exchange.

That’s because in 2021, Grupo Primo, a company whose partners are Bruno Perini and Thiago Nigro, bought a part of the brokerage Biscoint. The announcement caught the attention of the Brazilian cryptocurrency market, as the company has some of the biggest finance influencers in the country.

The Biscoint brokerage has a team of 25 employees and must migrate all its technology and systems to the Bitpreço platform. The latter presents itself as a marketplace for buying Bitcoin at the best price, making an interface for users to buy in just a few steps.

Primo Group becomes Bitpreço partner

Information released with the livecoins point out that the purchase of Biscoint, a brokerage created in 2016, is now part of BitPreço. The purchase of the exchange was made entirely through the cryptocurrency marketplace, the first in its history and in the midst of the so-called crypto winter.

The intention is to integrate the teams over time and launch new products in the cryptocurrency market, an operation that even includes the participation of Grupo Primo, which remains a partner at BitPreço.

The acquisition is considered a move to consolidate the Brazilian cryptocurrency market and unites two major platforms. In the coming years, the new team plans to launch even a CryptoBank in Brazil.

According to Ney Pimenta, CEO of BitPreço, the intention is to triple the operation, focusing on increasing the institutional client base.

“We expect to triple in size over the next three years, supported by organic growth, potential new acquisitions and new products. Today, 90% of our users are B2C, but we are also expanding our operations in B2B through the new Crypto as a Service product, which aims to facilitate the incorporation of cryptocurrencies in applications from other companies. Soon, we will also have the launch of Cryptobank.”

Data from the Crypto Market points out that, in the last 24 hours, 15% of all bitcoins traded in Brazil were made by BitPreço, the second largest operation in the period.

BitPreço should start releasing payments with Lightning Network

One of Biscoint’s strengths in the market was being the first exchange in the country to release the Lightning Network as a means of Bitcoin transactions for customers. This technology should also be incorporated by BitPreço soon.

During the transition phase, brands continue to operate normally and should gradually integrate. BitPreço will keep all Bitcoint employees, as well as its two main products.

In fact, the two founders of the brokerage, Jonathas Carrijo (CEO) and Thiago Borges (CTO), continue as advisors in the new operation in the areas of product and technology.