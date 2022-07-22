Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly walked away from royalty over Camilla Parker Bowles’ attitude, book says

Since January 2020, much has been speculated about what would have motivated the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from British royalty. In March 2021, the two exposed that members of the royal family had made racist comments while the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie, her first child. Now, a new book has revealed how Camilla Parker Bowles was responsible for lines like that.

According to Page Six, the book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors” (or “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, in free translation) points out how the couple would have left the UK and royalty on behalf of Prince Charles’ wife. In the publication, writer Tom Bower claims that “the Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall made racist remarks about [o filho ainda não nascido] Archie fueled his chilling denunciation of the entire royal family.”.

Camilla reportedly made a “joke” about what Harry and Meghan’s future baby would look like shortly after their relationship became public. “During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious lines and jokes, and covered three topics.”said the excerpt from the book obtained by the website, which also explained what would have been the issues addressed in this dialogue.

“First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue her acting career. Second, that Scotland Yard could not be expected to [polícia londrina] could pay for his girlfriend’s protection for 24 hours. Third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what their future child ‘would look like’. In one version, Camilla commented, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your son had red afro hair?'”, punctuated the publication. Princess Diana’s youngest would have “laughed” at the comment, but, “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury”.

Bower believes Harry’s autobiography, due out in the coming months, will explore these differences between him and Camilla, who is his stepmother. “Meghan was expected to help the ghostwriter understand the pain the royal family caused her and Harry.”revealed the writer. “Among the targets, in addition to William, Kate and Charles, would be Camilla. Meghan identified her as a racist.”, exposed the book. Even Charles would have suspected this by now: “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s autobiography as a reason for the couple to move away from Britain.”

Faced with so many questions, Bower’s book also told how Harry would have reacted after Queen Elizabeth II’s decision on Camilla’s future title. In February of this year, the monarch issued a statement expressing the wish that when Charles inherits the throne, his wife will be considered “queen consort”. The announcement was reportedly met with a “stony silence” from the Duke of Sussex. “Harry’s refusal to acknowledge the Queen’s decision foreshadowed future troubles”wrote the publication.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s first interview since leaving the British royals in March 2021 had already raised more shocking revelations than anyone could have imagined. During the “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” special, the Duchess of Sussex revealed for the first time that her baby Archie’s skin color was a cause for concern for some members of the royal family. Meghan is black, and Harry — like all of his family members — is white.

“There were several concerns and conversations about how dark his skin would be when he was born.“, delivered Markle, to Oprah’s complete shock. “What? Was there a conversation with you about how dark your baby was going to be?“, asked the presenter, incredulous. “And about what it would mean or look like“, confirmed the actress. “And you won’t tell me who it was [o responsável por esses comentários]?” Oprah asked. “I think that would be very harmful to them.“, Meghan hesitated. According to her, the absurd conversation took place between the family and Harry, who in turn relayed it to his beloved.

The prince also declined to give details of the discussion. “This conversation, I will never share. At the time it was weird, I was a little shocked“, declared the redhead. Markle pointed out that during his travels through the British community, he observed that a large part of the population of these places is black. The Duchess pointed out how important it is for these people to feel represented. Watch: