Priscilla Alcântara tries to deny affair with Vitor Kley, but singer delivers: ‘We are enjoying ourselves’

Presenter of “TVZ”, from Multishow, Priscilla Alcântara welcomed Vitor Kley as one of the guests of the attraction. In addition to talking about music and singing together, as is usual on the show, the artist tried to put an end to the rumors that the two are having an affair. But the shot backfired. The owner of the hit “O Sol” said they’ve gotten to know each other a lot better, if you know what I mean.

“Since then they keep asking me: are you single, aren’t you, Vitor?”, asked Priscilla, who, seeing the guest with an embarrassed laugh, insisted: “Answer me, Vitor!”

“We are (single), aren’t we? Free. That question wasn’t in the script. It was made to squeeze me (laughs)”, Vitor deviated.

“It’s just that Brazilians like to know about the lives of famous people. As a good presenter, I decided to ask…”, Priscilla said.

“Yeah, we’re enjoying each other”, summarized Vitor.

That’s when Priscilla got embarrassed and immediately tried to amend an answer to “enjoying us”.

“We are enjoying participating in ‘TVZ’. Otherwise, we are single. You can rest assured,” said the singer.

Vitor Kely has been single since January when he ended his relationship with Portuguese actress Carolina Loureiro. The story that he would be in a relationship with Priscilla Alcântara gained strength in early May. The two were seen together at the home of singer Lorena Chaves. In public videos, they were just singing and having fun. But reports were published at the time talking about the artists’ relationship.