prosecutor details investigation in Foz

The Justice of Paraná gave Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho ten days to answer for the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, shot dead on the night of July 9 when he was celebrating his birthday with a PT themed party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR ). In an interview with UOLprosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça detailed the next steps of the investigation and reaffirmed that he saw political motivation in the crime.

The Public Ministry is waiting for five additional reports and says it is monitoring the investigation that investigates whether there is a relationship between the case and the suicide of a director of the association where the victim celebrated her birthday. The shooter was denounced on Wednesday (20) for double qualified homicide for futile reason and common danger, with a penalty that can range from 12 to 30 years in prison.

Shot after opening fire on the victim, who retaliated, federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho was released three days ago from the ICU of Hospital Ministro Cavalcanti and is conscious. Now, the MP awaits his recovery so that he can answer for the crime.

“We received information that his health is stable. We are going to wait for the medical discharge of Guaranho so that he can be questioned. His defense already has a deadline to present a response to the accusation”, said Mendonça.

The prosecutor recalls that even though there is a parallel investigation conducted by the Civil Police of Paraná to investigate the influence of the kicks given by at least three participants of the party on Guaranho’s head after the shooting.

The Prosecutor’s Office awaits the conclusion of a series of complementary expert reports, which are being prepared by the Criminalistics Institute of the Civil Police of Paraná, which heard two other witnesses and requested images of the surroundings of the crime scene. This content was added to the police investigation on Wednesday night, even after the complaint was offered.

“Only after [da avaliação desse conteúdo]we are going to comment on the process, to see if it is the case to make some kind of amendment to the complaint or not”, said the prosecutor.

Check out the pending reports below, which must be completed within 15 days:

ballistic confrontation,

video recorder for lip reading of those involved,

analysis of the investigated cell phone,

of motor vehicle,

place of death.

‘Political motivation’ and disagreements with survey

The prosecutor reaffirmed that he saw political motivation in the murder. However, he differentiates the case from a political crime, provided for in the National Security Law —revoked last year— for representing an attack against the democratic rule of law.

The crime we denounced was double qualified murder for political reasons as a result of this political-party divergence. This characterizes the futile motive as being disproportionate and banal. We cannot close our eyes to this motivation that is expressly stated in the complaint.”

Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, Public Ministry of Paraná

The MP’s understanding differs from the conclusion of the investigation prepared by the Civil Police of Paraná. Last week, delegate Camila Cecconello indicted Guaranho for aggravated homicide for tope reasons and for causing risk to other people.

“Our understanding is that [o homicídio por motivo torpe] has, in a way, this connotation of some advantage in the economic field. The futile motive is flagrantly disproportionate”, he compared, during the press conference to present the complaint.

The Civil Police argued that it ruled out a politically motivated hate crime based on the report of the shooter’s wife. The gaps left by the conclusion of the investigation just five days after the crime triggered criticism, especially from the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family.

Relationship between crime and suicide?

The Public Ministry of Paraná also says it is monitoring the Civil Police investigation into the suicide of Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, who died this Sunday (17) in Medianeira, 50 km from Foz.

Director of the association where the party took place, he is appointed in the investigation of Arruda’s murder as the person in charge of installing the surveillance camera system at the crime scene. His cell phone was seized by the Civil Police and sent to the Criminalistics Institute.

“The expertise in the telephone set is essential to see if, in any way, he was being pressured after Arruda’s death. Incoming and outgoing calls and cell phone conversations are being analyzed. The idea is to intensify the role of the MP in this investigation to see if it has any connection with the case”, said the prosecutor.

threatened witnesses

Mendonça says he is concerned about possible developments in the case, especially in relation to witnesses named by the Public Ministry in the complaint.

It is important that the physical and psychological integrity of these people be protected. These are witnesses that we believe to be relevant, which will still be heard in court hearings and on the jury floor. It is a serious case, which ends up generating debates that are not limited to legal issues.”

Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, Public Ministry

According to the prosecutor, there are episodes of threat. He understands, however, that there is a limitation of the prosecution’s action in relation to these cases.

“There are reports of witnesses who say they are being pressured and threatened. We are attentive to these issues, but we need to work within the framework of the Public Ministry’s performance”.

Two confusions in 16 months

In profiles on social networks, criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho defines himself as “conservative, Christian”, makes homophobic posts and says he is in favor of the arms policy defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With a history linked to violent episodes, he was involved in two troubles in just 16 months. In June 2018, he was eventually handcuffed and taken to a police station in Rio de Janeiro accused of insulting military police officers in an approach.

In October of the following year, he had a disagreement with security guards at a party in the city of Capanema (PR), 118 km from his place of work, in the federal penitentiary of Catanduvas (PR). As those involved did not want to report him, only an internal record was made by the PM about the case. Sought, Guaranho’s defense said there was no conviction of him in any of these episodes.

The prosecutor, however, claims that these episodes will be part of the process.

All these issues will be taken into account. This will demonstrate Guaranho’s personality and social conduct. It is important that this is very clear to whoever will judge, who are the jurors”

Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, Public Ministry

Depen (National Penitentiary Department) clarified that Guaranho even responded to an internal investigation because of the episode in Rio de Janeiro. But the investigation was shelved because the episode was considered an “act of the server’s private life”.

“If it is found that Depen, in some way, was omitted, the content will be forwarded to the competent sphere, which is the Federal Public Ministry”, adds Mendonça.

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV (www.cvv.org.br) and the Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.