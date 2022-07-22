PT arrangements in Pernambuco and Rio keep Lula awake at night

posted on 7/22/2022 5:48 AM / updated on 7/22/2022 6:23 AM



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far removed from the protocol conventions of the PT and allied parties, which ratified his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, with the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin as vice president. The two remained in Pernambuco, one of the two states in which the local arrangement between PT-PSB is at risk due to political differences. The other hotspot is Rio de Janeiro, where the dispute between the two parties for the only seat in the Senate forced, yesterday, the party’s command to postpone the state convention of the PT of Rio de Janeiro.

In Rio, PT accuses the PSB of breaking the agreement for the formation of the ticket that has Marcelo Freixo as a candidate for the Guanabara Palace. The caption nominated the president of the state Legislative Assembly (Alerj), André Ceciliano, for the Senate, but the PSB decided, at the state convention, last Wednesday, to keep the name of federal deputy Alessandro Molon, to the PT’s irritation.

As not even Lula’s trip to the state, at the beginning of the month, helped in the construction of an agreement, the PT National Executive decided to discuss, next week, the issue of the Rio platform. One of the options is to keep Ceciliano to the Senate on a solo flight, out of the ticket with the PSB — something that Freixo considers the most likely, since, in theory, he will have two platforms at his disposal. When Lula was in Rio, that’s what happened: Ceciliano and Molon participated in the former president’s main public events.





Adjustment

In Recife, Lula and Alckmin participated, yesterday, in a meeting with representatives of the cultural sector. But the main objective of the trip was to reinforce support for the PT coalition with the Campos family’s PSB, the main political force in Pernambuco. PT members are closed with federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB) to the government, but face resistance from a wing sympathizing with Marília Arrais (Solidariedade). In the three-day schedule in the state, Lula and Alckmin had Cabral’s company most of the time.

The presidential candidate has highlighted, in his travels, the importance of uniting progressive forces to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the polls, which must be above parochial issues. For this reason, he does not spare praise for Alckmin, to whom he attributes the role of helping him to win over the non-PT centrist electorate.

“I needed to have a partner with quality and dimension, and a person who ruled São Paulo for 16 years. I didn’t ask Alckmin to marry him, he’s already married, I’m already married. I went to establish a political alliance with a political segment that It wasn’t mine,” he said.

Lula is the second confirmed candidate for the October election, after Ciro Gomes PDT), made official last Wednesday. With the approval of the Movimento Vamos Juntos Pelo Brasil slate (which includes PT, PCdoB, PV, PSB, PSol, Rede and Solidariedade), the Brasil da Esperança federation (between PT, PCdoB and PV) is also signed.

“We approved our seven-party coalition, but we also delegated powers to the federation’s national executive to discuss with other parties that may wish to join. We talked about the importance of building unity in the political field that we are representing,” said the national president. from PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

In agreement with the allies, Lula and Alckmin will only attend the national convention of the PSB, on the 29th, in Brasília, as a demonstration of the importance that the presidential candidate gives to the partnership with the former governor of São Paulo. “We agreed that we would hold our conventions and the convention we would participate in would be that of the PSB, which will ratify Alckmin’s candidacy for vice”, confirmed Gleisi.