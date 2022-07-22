PT vice-president says that ticket with Freixo hinders Lula and defends disembarkation

The PSB’s decision to ratify a ticket with Marcelo Freixo to the government of Rio de Janeiro and Alessandro Molon to the Senate generated a strong impact on the PT, which accuses the pessebistas of not complying with the agreement by which André Ceciliano (PT) would be the candidate for the alliance to the House High.

One day after the confirmation of the PSB ticket, the Rio de Janeiro PT decided to postpone the state convention scheduled for next Monday 25th, so that the National Executive of the acronym deliberate on “the problem of Molon”, as reported by Capital Letter the PT president in the state of Rio, João Maurício de Freitas.

There are PT leaders, however, defending a step further: the end of the alliance with Marcelo Freixo. This is the case of Washington Quaquá, national vice president of the legend. THE Capital Letterhe said he saw the ticket with Freixo as “typically middle class”.

“It gets in the way of Lula’s campaign. It’s an anchor plate, which holds people’s resourcefulness in the election, hinders us a lot. Lula needs to isolate Bolsonaro in Rio”, evaluated Quaquá, for whom the double with Freixo “helps” the former captain.

The party’s vice president even signals the possibility of the PT endorsing the PDT candidate for the Rio de Janeiro government, Rodrigo Neves, and launching Ceciliano as a candidate for the Senate. In this drawing, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), “I would be Lula’s campaign coordinator”. Even so, Quaquá argues that Lula could participate in other platforms.

“We have to review the position. This plate (with Freixo) has already done. It is holding us back and increasing our rejection, bringing the issues Bolsonaro cares about at the heart of the campaign. These are the themes that Freixo brings with it, the themes of behavior, and not the fundamental rights to food, health, education, housing and transport.”

On Wednesday 20, when announcing the launch of Freixo and Molon, the PSB informed that both candidacies are confirmed “in an irrevocable character”.

Molon argues that “at this moment, we cannot have ambiguities or make concessions” and that “there are only two sides: that of Bolsonaro and that of democracy, and our candidacy is that of democracy”. The statement can be understood as a criticism of Ceciliano, seen by pessebistas as someone seeking to approach governor Cláudio Castro (PL), the candidate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

An IPEC poll published Thursday indicates a complex scenario for the progressive camp in the Senate race. Romário (PL) comfortably leads the dispute, reaching 30% of voting intentions.

In the main scenario, the former football player appears well ahead of the second place, Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), who scores 11%. Then come Molon, with 9%; Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) and Daniel Silveira (PTB), with 6% each; Ceciliano, with 4%; and Ivanir dos Santos (PDT), with 1%. Marcelo Itagiba (Avante) did not score.

In the race for the government of Rio, Freixo appears numerically at a disadvantage, but technically tied with Castro in the two scenarios consulted by Ipec.