Pumas announces agreement with Daniel Alves and sends a message to the star: ‘We are waiting for you’

Since leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, the right-back has been without a club

Daniel Alves has a new club. After leaving Barcelona, ​​the right-back hit with the Cougars Unamwith a view to contesting the world Cup.

Through social media, the elite Mexican football club announced a deal for the experienced 39-year-old winger this Thursday (21), and even sent a message: “Dani, we are waiting for you”.

On Instagram, the club also published a story of Dani following the official profile of Pumas on the social network. The defender is another reinforcement of the Mexican team, which recently announced the Argentine forward Eduardo SalvioexBoca Juniors and Madrid’s athletic.

Multi-champion for the blaugrana club, the winger returned to Spanish football in the middle of last season to try to be an important part of the team’s rebuilding. Under Xavi’s command, he played in 17 games and scored one goal.

The change even helped him to return to Brazilian Team with coach Tite. After winning gold in the olympics, played in five matches in 2022, resuming the dream of playing in the World Cup.

In Brazil, after defending the Sao PauloDaniel Alves was mainly interested in the Atletico-PR. The player even had an agreement with the red-black team, before leaving for the barcelonaat the beginning of the year.

“He went to Barcelona, ​​but he was coming to play with us here in 2022. Then he called me and said: ‘Look, President, will you release me? Barcelona invited me’. I said that everything was fine. loses. Then we release it to Barcelona”, said Mario Celso Petraglia, in January.

In 2021, the side still negotiated with the Fluminensebut chose to remain without a club until January, when he officially closed his return to Barça.