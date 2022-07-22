Qatar Airways confirms purchase of Boeing 737-10 as lawsuit against Airbus continues

Image: Boeing





farnborough – Boeing and Qatar Airways today, July 21, finalized an order for 25 737 MAX aircraft. Company leaders announced the order for the 737-10, Boeing’s largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, at a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

In January, amid the airline’s legal dispute with Airbus and the latter’s cancellation of orders, Boeing and Qatar Airways announced a Memorandum of Understanding for the 737 MAX planes at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., and now the agreement has been reconfirmed.

NOTE that the The announcement comes days after Qatar itself said that the previously signed Memorandum had expired, implying that the order with Boeing would be a mere bluff.

“We are honored that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing’s single-aisle family to its fleet, deepening our relationship with this world-class airline,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 737-10 is ideal for Qatar Airways’ regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable and most fuel efficient aircraft in its class.”

With capacity for up to 230 passengers and a range of 3,300 nautical miles, the 737-10 is the largest aircraft in the 737 MAX family, offering greater fuel efficiency and better economy per seat. The jet can cover 99% of the routes taken by the world’s single-aisle models.

