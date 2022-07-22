Quarteto do Corinthians returns to participate in the national team’s victory; team is 100% in the Copa America

The Brazilian Women’s Team returned to the field this Thursday night for the Copa América. This time against Peru, the team left the field with a 6-0 victory and the participation of four Corinthians players.

With a spot already guaranteed for the next phase of the competition, the technique Pia Sundhage scaled Brazil with an alternative team. In this way, the two Corinthians players who stayed on the bench the most so far appeared in the initial 11 – Luana and Gabi Porrtilho.

Thus, the headliners of the night were Lorena, Letícia, Kathellen, Fernanda, Luana, Duda Sampaio, Duda Santos, Duda, Gabi Portilho, Kerolin and Geyse. Adriana returned with the team for the second half and throughout the complementary stage Tamires was also called by the coach.

The only Corinthians fan who rocked the net was Adriana. Shirt 11 scored the last Brazilian goal in the match. Before her, they scored Duda, Duda Sampaio (after Luana’s “leave” at the entrance of the area), Geyse, Duda Santos also from a penalty, and Fê Palermo.

Brazil will now return to the field next Tuesday. For the semifinal of the tournament, the team faces Paraguay, at 9 pm, at the Afonso López stadium, in Colombia.

