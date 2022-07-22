Ranking elects the best ice cream in the world

Who doesn’t like a good ice cream? But the real ones, made with natural and fresh ingredients, without preservatives or anything. If you’re a fan of ice cream, save this text to use on your next trip, as the Gelato Festival World Ranking announced the chefs who make the best gelatos in the world. And there are two Brazilian ice cream shops in the top 50 of the list!

Gelato is nothing more than ice cream in Italian. But in Brazil there is also a difference, because here our ice cream (the ones in a jar, which they sell in the market) takes hydrogenated fat, thickeners and other ingredients that the original gelato does not. After the proper explanations, let’s go to the list of the best gelatos in the world!

The list of the best ice cream chefs in the world

About 5,000 ice cream masters participated in the important competition that has been taking place since 2019. It’s like the Michelin star of gelato. To appear in the ranking is to have the seal that your ice cream shop is among the best in the world.

The Gelato Festival World Ranking looks at different criteria such as combination of ingredients and flavor, technical competence and quality. Let’s go to the top 5:

1.’I Giardini di Marzo’, in Veraze, Italy

From the ice cream shop ‘I Giardini di Marzo’, located in the small Italian town of Varazze, in the province of Savona, chef Marco Venturino won three ranking crowns for his Bocca di Rosa gelato, made with milk, white chocolate and an artisanal water base. of roses.

2. ‘Fazekas Crukraszda’ in Budapest, Hungary

Chef Adam Fazekas ranked second with his pistachio ice cream, which can be found at Fazekas Crukraszda Ice Cream Parlor in Budapest.

3. ‘La Parona di Gelato’ in Verona, Italy

Chef Giovanna Bonazzi, from the Italian ‘La Parona di Gelato’, in Verona, was ranked third in the ranking of the best gelatos in the world.

4. ‘Savannah’s Gelato’ in San Francisco, United States

‘The All-American’ gelato, named after the American apple pie, secured fourth place for Savannah G. Lee of ‘Savannah’s Gelato’. Its ice cream has cheesecake, salted caramel sauce, apple, cinnamon and honey biscuit, topped with white chocolate and buttered caramel. Who was willing to try it?

5. VeroLatte ice cream shop in Vigevano, Italy

As imagined, Italians dominate the top spots of the best gelato rankings. And chef Massimilianno Scotti, from VeroLatte, was in fifth position.

Top 50 with Brazilians on the list

For those who want to taste some of the best gelato in the world, you don’t even have to leave Brazil! Two Brazilian ice cream shops appear in the top 50 of the ranking.

Cairu ice cream shop, in Belém (PA)

At 32nd position is the ice cream chef Armando Jose Laiun Filho, from Sorveteria Cairu, in Belém, Pará.

This ice cream shop is not only famous in the state of Pará, as it has already received the title of best ice cream shop in Brazil and is successful with tourists thanks to its varied local flavors.

San Lorenzo Gelateria, Sao Paulo

Brenno Floriano, from San Lorenzo Gelateria, in São Paulo, was 37th place of the ranking.

The ice cream shop has already received important awards and was considered the best gelato in Brazil in 2018 and 2021. Last year, it competed at the Gelato Festival World Masters with a ricotta gelato, honey variegato with rosemary and pine nuts.

Check out the full list of the Gelato Festival World Rankings here.

Who has tried any of these Brazilian gelatos? Did you miss any other ice cream shops on the list? Tell us!