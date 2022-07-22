Raphinha denies mocking Real Madrid after Barcelona’s rout

photo: Reproduction/Barcelona Raphinha in his debut game for Barcelona against Inter Miami

An excerpt from the interview with forward Raphinha after Barcelona’s rout against Inter Miami was reflected on social media. On the occasion, the player commented on the next match of the Catalan team, in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, in Las Vegas, against Real Madrid, and what the Brazilian said was interpreted as irony to the merengue club – which he denied this Thursday. -fair.

“Of course I want to score in the next game. We always want to score against a rival. I really want to play these games, for me they are the best. rest of the season”, commented Raphinha.

However, only a small snippet of that speech went viral on social media, implying that Raphinha would have mocked the rival.

The attacker spoke through Instagram stories to prove that there was a misunderstanding. In the post, the full snippet of his speech about Real Madrid was shown.

“We always want to play a classic and score against our rivals. I really want to play these games because for me they are the best,” said Raphinha.