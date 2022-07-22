Rare collision of two dead stars detected by new telescope

Raju Singh 1 hour ago

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • Science Correspondent, La Palma

Collision of neutron stars

Credit, BBC News/Stelios Thoukidides

photo caption,

Collision of neutron stars is an opportunity to see what’s inside them

Astronomers can for the first time detect the collision of dead suns, known as neutron stars, thanks to a powerful new telescope.

Collisions of neutron stars are fundamental to our understanding of the Universe.

They are believed to have created heavy metals that formed stars and planets, including our own, billions of years ago.

Light from collisions is only visible for a few nights, so the telescope needs to be agile to spot them.

