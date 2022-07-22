Raul Gustavo explains emotion after scoring a goal for Corinthians and talks about ‘vent and relief’

Corinthians and Coritiba faced each other last Wednesday night, for the 18th round of the Brasileiro and Timão won the match 3-1. Author of a goal and an assist, Raul Gustavo commented on the confrontation and the emotion of to score a goal again for the Parque São Jorge team.

“First I’m happy with the result, we left with three points, which was the most important thing to keep us at the top of the table. But I’m even happier to have scored a goal. For a defender it is very difficult to reach the area and be able to score a goal. Congratulations to our team, who played a great game today”, began the player, in an interview given in the mixed zone after the match.

“I always dedicate my goals to God, because without him I wouldn’t be here. It was also a moment of venting, because I push myself a lot on the field, so I always try to do my best. Playing for Corinthians is that. A moment of relief, relief and happiness. A feeling I can’t explain”, he added.

The defender also talked about the match and the goal scored in an interview with Corinthians TV. Raul congratulated the team for the result achieved, valued the importance of winning at home and thanked his teammate, Gustavo Silva, for assisting his converted goal.

“Congratulations to our entire team, we know that at home we have to maintain our unbeaten record, try to win as many games as possible, because it is very important for us. I’m still happy to have scored one more goal,” he said.

“Thanking Gustavo for another assist, it was very easy for me, I just had to choose the corner. The whole team is to be congratulated, very happy to score another goal, to be helping my team, which is the main one, to be able to leave with the three points. Now it’s time to rest, we have a very difficult next game, we have to play a great game and leave with the three points”, he concluded.

The defender scored his fourth goal of the season, doubling his mark compared to last year, when he scored twice. Raul had scored for the last time, also with a header, in the 4-0 rout of Corinthians, over Santos, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, almost a month ago.

The player and Corinthians are now preparing to face Atlético-MG, for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão travels to Belo Horizonte and faces the Minas Gerais team next Sunday, at 6 pm, at the Mineirão stadium.

