Record commits gaffe, misses Solange Gomes’ victory in ‘Ilha’ and web does not forgive: “Second vote”

The production of ‘Ilha Record’ really doesn’t know how to hide a secret and was soon revealing, before the time, one of the winners of the first Survival Challenge of the reality, which is in its second edition, and spoiled the surprise. The broadcaster committed an unforgivable gaffe and made it clear that Solange Gomes would win the dispute even before showing that she was the participant most voted by colleagues to leave the competition.

It all started during the “heat up”, the teasers with random scenes before the program started, to whet the public’s curiosity. In the midst of these scenes was the former Gugu Bathtub. In the scene where she appears, she says that during the week she will have many voting options to eliminate from the game. But the outfit she is wearing is very different from the one worn on Wednesday night (20), the day she is voted the most by her colleagues.

The costume makes it clear that she participates in the second round of votes in confinement, which would only be possible if she managed to win the challenge. However, the elimination only aired on Thursday’s program (21). Thus, before the program aired, the audience already knew that the eliminated could only be one of the other two opponents in the Survival Challenge.

The gaffe was clear to those who follow the reality and the web did not forgive the failure of the production of the program. “Apparently, from Solange Gomes’ statement, it seems to be the second vote, based on what we saw in that first vote, right? In other words, if that’s the case, Soly escapes the challenge of survival”, said an internet user.