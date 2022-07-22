Regina Duarte having to return R$ 320 thousand from the Rouanet Law – National

Former Secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, actress Regina Duarte must return R$ 320,000 to the Union. This is because the federal government disapproved of the rendering of accounts for the play “Corao Bazar”, performed by the actress’ company, “A Vida um Sonho Produes”, with funds raised by the Rouanet Law. The actress had filed an appeal, which was denied by the current special secretary for Culture, Hlio Ferraz. The decision was published in the “Diário Oficial da União” this Thursday (21/7). The monologue was held between 2004 and 2005. According to the actress’s son and company partner, Andr Duarte, there was a “negligence” in the rendering of accounts because they were unable to prove that the play was shown without charging for tickets, which was the counterpart of the project. The statement was given to Veja magazine.

In 2018, the then Ministry of Culture disapproved the play’s accounts. The company raised R$321,000 from the Rouanet Law for the show and, as a result of the decision, was forced to return R$319,600 to the National Culture Fund.

Because of the appeal, which was now refused, the debt had not been collected. O State of Mines contacted the actress’ producer, but still no response.

Regina Duarte has already criticized the Rouanet Law

A declared Bolsonarista, Regina Duarte has already criticized the cultural incentive law, known as the Rouanet Law. In January 2022, she celebrated on social media the reduction of the ceiling for cultural cachés in projects with fundraising.

At the time, the then special secretary of Culture Mrio Frias stated that the artists should receive R$ 3 thousand. The actress called the decision an “important novelty for the Brazilian cultural scene”.

In 2020, Regina was the special secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, staying only two and a half months in office. Her passage was marked by controversy and even her inaugural speech became a joke.

She was also criticized for her stance in a live interview with CNN Brasil, when she disdained the deaths from COVID-19 and wanted to leave the studio after showing a video in which actress Mait Proena also held Duarte responsible.