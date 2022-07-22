Regina Duarte having to return R$ 320 thousand from the Rouanet Law – National

In 2018, the then Ministry of Culture disapproved the play’s accounts. The company raised R$321,000 from the Rouanet Law for the show and, as a result of the decision, was forced to return R$319,600 to the National Culture Fund.
Because of the appeal, which was now refused, the debt had not been collected. O State of Mines contacted the actress’ producer, but still no response.
Regina Duarte has already criticized the Rouanet Law
A declared Bolsonarista, Regina Duarte has already criticized the cultural incentive law, known as the Rouanet Law. In January 2022, she celebrated on social media the reduction of the ceiling for cultural cachés in projects with fundraising.
At the time, the then special secretary of Culture Mrio Frias stated that the artists should receive R$ 3 thousand. The actress called the decision an “important novelty for the Brazilian cultural scene”.
In 2020, Regina was the special secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, staying only two and a half months in office. Her passage was marked by controversy and even her inaugural speech became a joke.
She was also criticized for her stance in a live interview with CNN Brasil, when she disdained the deaths from COVID-19 and wanted to leave the studio after showing a video in which actress Mait Proena also held Duarte responsible.