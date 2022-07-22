Regina Duarte must return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

The federal government denied accountability for “Coração Bazar”, Regina Duarte’s cultural project financed by the Rouanet Law. The decision was published in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União) yesterday.

Now, the group “A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas Ltd.”, a company owned by the actress and former secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will have to return R$ 319,600 to the federal government.

According to information released by Veja in 2020, the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Culture disapproved in March 2018 of rendering accounts for the play. The actress raised R$ 321 thousand based on the legislation.

At the time, Regina filed an appeal, which was denied on Monday night (18) by the current secretary, Hélio Ferraz de Oliveira, and published yesterday in the DOU.

To Veja, André Duarte, son of Regina and one of the partners of “A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas Ltda”, said that the rendering of accounts was disapproved due to an oversight: the lack of proof that the monologue was shown without the charge of income between 2004 and 2005.

In August 2005, the city of São Paulo announced on its website that the actress would present the play in 21 CEUs (Unified Educational Centers) in the city for free. According to the publication, each unit received two presentations.

The publication in the 2018 DOU, which disapproved of the rendering of accounts, informs that the funds raised would be for the assembly and presentations of the theatrical show “Ana Jansen”, by Lenita de Sá, with a dramaturgical adaptation by Lauro César Muniz, in the city from Sao Paulo.

According to the list of partners and administrators available at RedeSim of the Federal Government, the company belongs to Regina Duarte and all of the actress’ children — Gabriela Duarte, André Duarte and João Ricardo Gomez — act as partners.

In an interview with “Programa do Bial” (TV Globo) in May 2019, Regina Duarte criticized the Rouanet Law model and said that the legislation should not benefit celebrities, but beginners in the cultural area.

With regard to the Rouanet Law, transparency is essential in the use of public money. I think that the government that uses the population’s money should support those who are starting, the regional culture, according to its own legislation. Regina Duarte

splash tried to contact the company “A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas Ltda.”, but still no response. The space remains open.

How does the Rouanet Law work?

Funding is done by tax waiver. That is, it is a tax reorganization, which would be paid to the public coffers, but is directed to artistic productions.

For individuals, the deduction limit is 6% of the Income Tax payable; for legal entities, 4%.

Every cultural project, by any Brazilian artist, producer or cultural agent, can benefit from the Rouanet Law and apply for tax waiver fundraising. Companies choose the projects they want to invest in, not the government.

It is up to the government to technically approve proposals for attracting sponsorship, without exercising any value judgment about the project or its proponents. It only assesses whether the proposal meets the technical requirements.