Regina Duarte will have to return R$ 319,000 from the Rouanet Law project – Culture

The actress Regina Duartewho was the special secretary of Culture of the government Bolsonaro, was refused accountability for a project financed by the Rouanet Law. Now, you will have to return the amount of R$ 319.6 thousand to the National Culture Fund.

The information is contained in a publication in the Official Gazette on Thursday, 21st. Hélio Ferraz de Oliveiracurrent secretary, refuses an appeal from the company A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, which belongs to the actress and her children, and, thus, disapproved of the accountability of the play’s project Heart Bazaar.

A survey of the case was carried out by the magazine Lookwho found that the evaluation of the technical area of ​​the then Ministry of Culture, in 2018, had disapproved the rendering of accounts for the piece in question, for which Regina Duarte had managed to raise the amount of R$ 321 thousand.

Heard by the magazine’s report, Regina’s son and also her partner, André Duarte, said that the accountability had been disapproved by a detail considered an “oversight”. According to him, what led to the refusal was the fact that they did not present proof that the play had not charged tickets for the presentations carried out between 2004 and 2005, a counterpart of the project that was included in the contract.

fast pass

Invited by President Jair Bolsonaro to head the Culture portfolio, actress Regina Duarte took over from Roberto Alvim, who was fired after releasing a video in which he made references to Nazism. She was the fourth person to take up the post as area secretary in the government.

In an administration full of failures and which displeased a large part of the workers in the cultural sector, Regina was unable to remain in her position for long. The actress was exonerated in 2020 with the president’s guarantee that she would take up a position at Cinemateca Brasileiro, which never happened. For his place in the special secretary of Culture, Bolsonaro chose actor Mário Frias, who left the government in 2022.

Culture in the Bolsonaro government

The Ministry of Culture was extinguished by President Jair Bolsonaro on November 28, 2018. The area was incorporated into the Ministry of Citizenship and, a year later, on November 7, 2019, the Special Secretariat for Culture became part of the Ministry of Culture. Tourism.

José Henrique Pires, the first secretary when Culture was still at the Ministry of Citizenship, was dismissed from his position on August 21, 2019. José Paulo Soares Martins, deputy secretary and secretary of Promotion and Incentive to Culture, took over – shortly after , with the appointment, on September 4, of economist Ricardo Braga, he left the post. Braga was exonerated on November 6 to go to Education and Roberto Alvim became the new special secretary for Culture. After using snippets of Nazi speech in a video in which he presented what would be the new Brazilian culture, he was fired on January 17. The name of actress Regina Duarte, who supported Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, came up once again. Regina Duarte said yes to Bolsonaro and became the fourth special secretary for Culture in her government. For Regina’s place, actor Mário Frias was chosen, but he left the portfolio this year. Currently, the post is in the hands of Hélio Ferraz.

Girlfriend from Brazil

Born in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, on February 5, 1947, the daughter of a retired Army lieutenant and a housewife, Regina Duarte became one of the main names in Brazilian television. Owner of a career spanning more than 50 years, she has been on both sides of politics.

In 1975, when the soap opera Roque Santeiro was censored by the military dictatorship on the eve of the premiere, the actress, who was not in the cast but was already the “girlfriend of Brazil”, went to Brasília to protest. In the 1985 version, she was the Porcine Widow. In 2002, while supporting José Serra’s presidential campaign, she said the phrase that would become famous: “I’m afraid.” Her fear was that Lula would win the elections.

In 2018, she publicly spoke out in favor of Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy in an interview with Estado. According to the actress, Bolsonaro has a “playful humor typical of the 1950s, which makes homophobic jokes, but that are lip service, things from an aged, outdated culture”. The last soap opera in which Regina acted was time to love (2017), written by Alcides Nogueira and Bia Corrêa do Lago.