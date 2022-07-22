Regina Duarte will have to return R$ 320 thousand from Rouanet – 07/21/2022 – Illustrated

Regina Duarte, former special secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, will have to return R$ 320 thousand for “Coração Bazar”, a project financed by the Rouanet Law that had its accountability disapproved.

Published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (21), the current secretary, Hélio Ferraz de Oliveira, refused the appeal of A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, the actress’ company with her children, and maintained the disapproval of the play’s accounts.

According to a report by Veja that revealed the case, the technical area of ​​the still Ministry of Culture disapproved of the accountability of “Coração Bazar” in 2018. The actress even raised R$ 321 thousand.

In an interview with the magazine, André Duarte, son of Regina Duarte and one of the company’s partners, said that the rendering of accounts was disapproved because they did not present proof that the company did not charge tickets for the presentations between 2004 and 2005 – this would be the counterpart from the project.

Despite using the resource for her projects, Regina Duarte has already applauded on her social networks the announcement by the then secretary of development of the Special Secretariat for Culture, André Porciuncula, who foresaw the reduction of the ceiling for caches in cultural projects carried out through the Rouanet Law .

In a post on Instagram, Duarte, who headed the secretariat between March and May 2020, defined the cut as an “important novelty in the Brazilian cultural sector”.