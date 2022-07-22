Regina Duarte’s company will have to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary for having the accounts disapproved for irregularities in the use of the Rouanet Law edit




