Regina Duarte’s company will have to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary for having the accounts disapproved for irregularities in the use of the Rouanet Law edit
247 – The federal government disapproved of the accountability of a cultural project by actress Regina Duarte that was financed by the Rouanet Law. With the decision, published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on Thursday, 21, the company of the former special secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro government will have to return R$ 319,600 to the federal government.
The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary for having the accounts disapproved for irregularities in the use of the Rouanet Law during the capture for the play Coração Bazar, in 2018.
The company filed an appeal, which was denied by the special secretary of Culture, Hélio Ferraz, this Monday, 18.
Duarte is a critic of the Rouanet Law and is an advocate of more transparency in accountability.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247