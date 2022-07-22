Regina Duarte’s company will have to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary for having the accounts disapproved for irregularities in the use of the Rouanet Law edit

247 – The federal government disapproved of the accountability of a cultural project by actress Regina Duarte that was financed by the Rouanet Law. With the decision, published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on Thursday, 21, the company of the former special secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro government will have to return R$ 319,600 to the federal government.

The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary for having the accounts disapproved for irregularities in the use of the Rouanet Law during the capture for the play Coração Bazar, in 2018.

The company filed an appeal, which was denied by the special secretary of Culture, Hélio Ferraz, this Monday, 18.

Duarte is a critic of the Rouanet Law and is an advocate of more transparency in accountability.

