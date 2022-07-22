RELEASED installment of up to R$ 1,212; see the PIS Calendar; the PIS Table and whether you will receive PIS 2022

In general, the PIS is the salary bonus paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to employees in the private sector.

despite the PIS 2022 have been paid in the months of February and March, more than 480 thousand workers had not yet withdrawn the allowance.

The data were released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare on May 23.

See if you will receive the PIS 2022

unlike the PISpaid to private workers who worked for Legal Entities (PJ), the pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

O PIS 2022 in question is the PIS base year 2020 – the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

The good news is that the values ​​of PIS Pasep 2022 can still be withdrawn by beneficiaries. See further below.

Who is entitled to PIS? 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS WITHDRAWAL; WITHDRAW THE PIS

To withdraw PIS, Caixa Econômica Federal automatically opens a savings account for the PIS payment – which will be released through Caixa Tem.

The worker can withdraw the PIS:

at ATMs;

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

The Pasep installments can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil.

TABLE PIS; 2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2022 table informs the value of PIS according to the number of months worked.

O PIS 2022 is paid in installments ranging from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212.

To be entitled to the maximum share of a minimum wage – BRL 1,212the citizen must have worked during the 12 months of 2020.

Check out the PIS table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

By calling Caixa Econômica – 0800-726-0207;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

PIS CALENDAR; SIP CALENDAR; 2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar still allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022.

So, who hasn’t pulled the PIS Pasepit even has the December 29th Pto receive the values.

On the other hand, the PIS 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2019, is also being paid.

On the other hand, the PIS 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2019, is also being paid.

Despite many confusePIS 2021 is not the PIS of those who worked in 2021. This is the PIS base year 2021.

Expected to be released in 2022the allowance in question has not yet been released.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?



