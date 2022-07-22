Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a car accident with death

Defender Renan, who plays for Red Bull Bragantino on loan from Palmeiras, was involved in a car accident with one death, around 6:40 am (Brasília time) today (22), at the height of kilometer 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqyeira highway, in Bragança Paulista (SP).

The involvement of the 20-year-old defender in the accident was confirmed by the Civil Police of the city when UOL Esporte. Renan was driving a Honda Civic when he invaded the wrong way and hit a Honda motorcycle head-on CG 160. The accident resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, who was not named. According to authorities, the defender was unharmed and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Red Bull Bragantino confirmed to the report that the defender had an accident, but said he was still waiting for more information about the case to publicly manifest. The player’s advice did not respond to contact attempts.

Owner of the player’s economic rights, Palmeiras issued an official note claiming to be in contact with Red Bull Bragantino.

“Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras received information this Friday morning about the car accident involving athlete Renan. The club is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino in order to follow the case closely and provide all necessary assistance to family members. of the victim, with whom he sympathizes in this moment of great sadness”.

Renan was hired on loan by Red Bull Bragantino in April this year. The player was at Palmeiras since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020. The defender was passed over by coach Abel Ferreira in the list of entries for Palmeiras in the 2021 Club World Cup, when the team was defeated in the final to Chelsea.

The defender’s loan contract with Red Bull Bragantino ends at the end of the season. He has a contract with Palmeiras until December 2025.