Renata, Pecoraro’s ex-wife, exposes behind the scenes of the betrayal: “Evidence”

Last Wednesday (20/7), Renata Muller exposed everything she knew about the betrayal of her ex-husband, Victor Pecoraro, just as she had promised. At one point, the influencer had to confront the actor with evidence of her involvement with Rayanne Morais, after he denied that there was anything between them. Renata even shared more details about the separation process, stating that Victor loves to blame her for what happened.

The influencer’s statement was divided into two parts, on her Instagram. One of the first points exposed by Renata was the way that Pecoraro acted in relation to the separation. “He was trying to justify his attitudes towards our marriage, saying that it was so and so (…) To our friends he said that our marriage was a failure, that we never worked out, that we only fought and attacked each other . I’m not saying it was perfect, we never pretended we didn’t have problems, but we always fought hard and solved our problems,” she said.

As for the betrayal, Muller stated that it all started when Victor was in the south, shooting the film The Delivery, with Rayanne. According to her, it was on this trip that he began to distance himself. Upon realizing it, the influencer even talked to the actor about the subject: “I started to get annoyed with the stories I saw him posting with Rayanne and I started talking to him about it. (…) He used to say: ‘Imagine, love, you’re crazy, it has nothing to do with it. I wouldn’t be with Rayanne even if I were single’”

Renata’s discomfort, however, continued, even more so when she saw him without a wedding ring in some photos and, according to her, “exploded” with her then husband, as she judged that he had no affective responsibility towards her. Shortly after, she found out that she was cheated on, just on her birthday.

“On June 7th, my birthday, he left home. I asked where he was going, he said it was none of my business. On this day I discovered the whole truth, I found several photos and videos of kisses between the two”.

40 days later, when he returned from his trip, Victor went to visit his parents in São Paulo, but, in fact, he took Rayanne to meet them. “I found pictures, everyone happy and smiling. And he kept denying it. I asked if he was with her, if he had cheated on me, and he denied it. I have this evidence and I hope I don’t need to expose it, but if I do, I will”, he informed his followers.

Several times, according to Renata, Victor denied that he had betrayed his then wife. He was also responsible for asking for a divorce, something that Muller believes was premeditated, due to attitudes he would have taken to get her to get out of her seriousness and, thus, he would claim that he wanted to separate.

Last Tuesday (7/19), during a live, Pecoraro confirmed that he cheated on his ex-wife but denied that Rayanne was the pivot of the separation. “I was wrong to have rushed into getting involved with a person, while I should have waited for it, out of respect for my 13-year marriage, but I was very hurt and didn’t want to wait. And it’s not about being Rayanne, it could have been anyone else. The point is that I opened my heart to get involved with someone else,” said the actor.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.