Reporter parodies Xuxa’s song to announce the death of criminals and is fired from Band

Júnior Rocha, who parodied the song “Cinco Patinhos”, by Xuxa, to announce the death of three criminals in action in Foz do Iguaçu, mocked the dismissal on his Instagram account.

Dirceu Farias Rocha Júnior, a reporter who became known as Júnior Rocha, was released from TV Tarobá, a Band affiliate in Paraná, after making a report announcing the death of three criminals using a parody of the song “Cinco Patinhos”, by Xuxa. The video of the moment in which the journalist appears in front of the cameras singing the violent version of the children’s song went viral on the web.

Júnior Rocha was covering a robbery on a family in Foz do Iguaçu, which was also held hostage by the robbers. The way he made the announcement of the deaths shocked most netizensand the bad repercussion made the head of journalism at Band take the initiative to ask the reporter to be removed from his duties, in addition to a warning to the local “Brasil Urgente” team. The information is from Gabriel de Oliveira, from “TV Pop”.

In your social networks, the now ex-Band reporter mocked the controversy showing messages of support it received from some followers. “May good always triumph over evil. Long live the Military Police! Thanks to everyone who sent messages, 99% are positive. This shows how much Brazilians are fed up with crime. He can’t stand to lose to a thief any longer,” he said.

reporter’s ironies

Shortly afterwards, Junior Rocha returned to the Stories of his Instagram account to make irony of the confusion. “Some people didn’t like it very much. Maybe if I were on the side of the bandit and badmouthing our violent, truculent and oppressive police, they would enjoy it”, he argued, who passed a police contest and intended to pursue both careers in parallel.

“It has never been easier to choose a side. Long live the glorious Military Police of Paraná! May good always conquer evil!” he said then. In another publication, he questioned: “Are you happy when a bad guy dies? Never”. TV Tarobá, on the other hand, did not seem to be amused: in a statement, it stated that it “does not agree with any kind of apology for violence and informs that it will take the necessary measures in the case”.