Reporter who parodied Xuxa to celebrate deaths of suspects “burning in hell” is fired from Band

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Reporter who parodied Xuxa to celebrate deaths of suspects “burning in hell” is fired from Band 3 Views

He went viral on social media as he celebrated the murder of the suspects who, he said, are now “burning in hell”. edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Regina Duarte’s company will have to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

The actress’ company, A Vida É Sonho Produções Artísticas, owed this amount to the secretary …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved