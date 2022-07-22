Reporter who parodied Xuxa to celebrate deaths of suspects “burning in hell” is fired from Band

He went viral on social media as he celebrated the murder of the suspects who, he said, are now “burning in hell”. edit
247 – Reporter Júnior Rocha was fired from TV Tarobá, affiliated with Band, after parodying a song by Xuxa, to commemorate the death of three suspects involved in a robbery with hostages in Foz do Iguaçu.
He also called the police officers who carried out the action “good citizens” and celebrated the fact by making a gun with his hand.
On the networks, netizens criticized the vulture “journalism” promoted by Brasil Urgente. The Bolsonaristas lent support to the reporter.
