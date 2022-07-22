Republican candidate for governor of New York is attacked during rally

A 43-year-old man stormed the stage as Lee Zeldin was speaking and put a knife to the congressman’s neck

REUTERS

Congressman Lee Zeldin during his speech, before an alleged attack on him, in Fairport, New York, United States



Republican candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked on Thursday, 21, during a campaign rally in the north of the state of New Yorkus United States, informed the local authority, adding that the attacker “had a gun, brandished it against Zeldin’s neck and told him: ‘it’s over’”. The politician’s team and the participants managed to immobilize the man until the agents arrived. When the attacker advanced on Zeldin, the two fought for a few seconds before those present intervened. Zeldin was speaking at a rally in the city of Perinton at 8pm (9pm GMT) when a 43-year-old man took the stage and attacked him, according to a statement from the local commissioner’s office. Through Twitter, the candidate reported that he is fine. “Someone tried to stab me during the rally tonight, but luckily I managed to grab him by the wrist and stop him for a few moments before others attacked him,” Zeldin wrote.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNYquickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

*With information from AFP