Revenue opens IR batch consultation with 2.02% correction – 07/22/2022 – Market

The Federal Revenue opens, at 10 am this Friday (22), the consultation of the third batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax. money adjusted by 2.02% based on the basic interest rate, the Selic.

Bank credit for 5.2 million taxpayers will be carried out on July 29. In all, RS 6.3 billion will be paid. Of this total, R$ 285.3 million goes to taxpayers who have legal priority, with 9,461 elderly people over 80 years old, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 6,361 with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose biggest source of income income is the teaching profession.

5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by May 3, 2022 will also be covered.

The consultation must be made on the Revenue website or through the e-CAC Portal. The deposit of the amounts will be made next Friday (29), in the account informed by the worker when declaring the Income Tax.

See how to query the third batch of IR 2022

To consult through the e-CAC, you must have a gov.br password. Access the e-CAC Portal and go to “Entrar com gov.br” On the next page, enter your CPF and click “Continue” Then enter the password and go to “Login” In “Featured Services”, go to “My Income Tax (Dirpf Statement)”

It is also possible to make the query through the My Income Tax application.

HOW DO I PAY THE REFUND?

The money falls into the account according to the IRS refund schedule. In general, the consultation of values ​​is opened one week before the deposit date. The amount is paid into the current or savings account in the name of the taxpayer informed in the declaration. This year, it is also possible to receive by Pix, as long as the key is the taxpayer’s CPF number.

SEE THE 2022 IR REFUND PAYMENT CALENDAR

Batch Pay day

1st Already paid

2nd Already paid

3rd July 29

4th August, 31

5th September 30th







Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration. It can also be done by Pix. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit through the BB Portal, at https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-7290001 (other locations) and 0800-7290088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must apply for it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Revenue website, under Declarations and Demonstrations, in My Income Tax. Click on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

how many have already received

In the first batch, 3.4 million priority taxpayers were covered, totaling R$ 6.3 billion paid. The order of priority of the declaration included seniors over 60, with preference for those over 80, taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The second batch released R$ 6.3 billion to 4.3 million taxpayers. According to the IRS, the agency receives monthly resources from the STN (Secretariat of the National Treasury) to pay refunds and creates bank lots.