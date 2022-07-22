Revenue releases consultation of the 3rd batch of income tax refund this Friday

The Internal Revenue Service opens, this Friday (22), consultation on the third batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax. Just over 5.2 million taxpayers will receive R$ 6.3 billion. Payment will be made on July 29.

The consultation will be released, at 10 am (Brasilia time), on the Revenue website or through the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC).

Those who receive the refund in July, in the third batch, will have the value updated by the Selic until June plus 2.02% of the basic interest rate.

Of the total amount refunded, just over R$285.3 million will be provided to taxpayers with priorities. In this group are people over 80 years of age; others in the age group between 60 and 79 years; people with a physical, mental or serious illness; and those whose main source of income is teaching.

The non-priority ones – a group of 5.1 million taxpayers who delivered the declaration until May 2nd – will also be part of the third batch of refunds.

how to make the query

To find out if your refund is available, just access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on the topic “Consult the refund“.

“If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong”, says the IRS.

In addition, the taxpayer also finds information on the subject in the Federal Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return, via branch and account or via Pix key.

The Revenue explains that if, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the taxpayer may simply reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal or call the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers: 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729- 0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

refund calendar

Check the payment schedule:

lots dates 1st batch May 31, 2022 2nd batch June 30, 2022 3rd batch July 29, 2022 4th batch August 31, 2022 5th batch September 30, 2022

Didn’t get your refund?

According to the IRS, the taxpayer must, first of all, consult the status of his refund. The ideal is to consult the statement extract, in the My Income Tax system, available on e-CAC. There you can check the reason for not receiving the refund.

As a rule of thumb what could have happened:

Your time has not yet arrived (don’t worry, just consult the schedule above);

You have fallen into the fine mesh;

You are in debt, that is, you have debts and your refund will be used to offset them;

Your bank account information is wrong or the account has been closed.

Payment of refund

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return, via branch and account or via Pix key.

The Revenue explains that if the credit is not carried out (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

Citizens will be able to reschedule the credit of amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal; or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 (one) year, he must request payment again. Learn how to ask for a refund not redeemed at the bank.

