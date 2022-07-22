Revolutionary gene therapy cures hemophilia patients

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Revolutionary gene therapy cures hemophilia patients 4 Views

  • James Gallagher
  • BBC News Health and Science Reporter

Elliott Mason

Credit, Elliott Mason

photo caption,

Elliott Mason’s body is unable to produce clotting factor IX, a protein that helps stop bleeding, in sufficient volumes

A “revolutionary” therapy has virtually cured people with hemophilia B, according to British doctors. The treatment corrects a genetic defect that prevents blood from clotting completely, stopping bleeding.

Elliott Mason, who was part of the study that tested the therapy, says his life now seems “completely normal.”

The medical team says most adults with hemophilia can be cured within the next three years with therapy.

From the day Elliott was born, he was unable to make enough of a crucial protein called clotting factor IX. When people have a cut in their skin, clotting factor IX is one of the proteins that stops bleeding.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Monkeypox: Cases of gay and bisexual men rise and authorities worry

Home › Science › Monkeypox: Cases of gay and bisexual men rise and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved