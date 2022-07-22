Ricky Martin breaks silence on incest with nephew – 7/21/2022 – Illustrated

Singer Ricky Martin won a lawsuit on Thursday after a nephew dropped the sexual harassment allegations during a hearing. Finally, the singer was able to give his statement on the case, in which he reported how the situation affected him.

“I’ve been working as an artist in the public eye for nearly four decades, and I’ve never had to deal with something as painful as what I’ve been through these past few weeks,” he says, looking at the camera.

“I was the victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member. I only wish him the best, so that he finds light. A lie can cause a lot of damage. It has harmed me, my husband, my children, my parents, my family.”

If he lost the lawsuit, now filed, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison. According to the website TMZ, the young man withdrew the accusation, which gave the victory to the former member of the Menudo group.

“I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I could talk to a judge,” Martin continues in the video. “Today was the day. Now, it’s time to heal. I’m very hurt. I will find the peace, the silence needed to see the light at the end of the tunnel again, as I always could.”

A source close to the artist also told the outlet that the judge withdrew the temporary restraining order. “As we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to drop the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.”

The source further said that the plaintiff, in this case Martin’s nephew, was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter and added that the singer and his legal team are “glad that the client has seen justice done and can now move forward with your life and your career”.

Before, the boy said he had a relationship for seven months with a former member of the Menudo group and that the singer would not have accepted the end of the relationship well. According to Dennis, Ricky Martin would have harassed him with calls and also hung around his house for two months. He also pointed out that during their courtship he suffered physical and psychological abuse.