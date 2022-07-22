Ricky Martin’s nephew drops charges after accusing the singer of incest and assault | celebrities



Ricky MartinReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/21/2022

Rio – Ricky Martin won a lawsuit brought by his nephew, who accused the singer of incest and assault. This Thursday, the artist’s defense published a statement on Martin’s social media announcing that the temporary restraining order against the former Menudo was waived by the Justice of Puerto Rico after the 21-year-old dropped the charges.

“As we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure. And the accuser confirmed that he was satisfied with his representation. legal in the matter. The request came from the accuser to file the case”, reads the note published, in English and Spanish, on Ricky’s profile on Instagram.

Then the lawyers who defended the singer minimized the complaints made by the nephew, again stating that the boy suffers from mental health problems. “This has never been anything more than a troubled individual making false claims with absolutely no evidence. We are delighted that our client has seen justice done and is now able to move on with his life and career.”

Ricky Martin’s victory in the case comes after the singer participated in an online audience, this Thursday, through the Zoom platform, straight from Los Angeles, USA, where he performs, on Friday and Saturday, with the Orchestra. Los Angeles Philharmonic at the famous Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. According to a source heard by the portal, the former member of the Menudo group was silent during the session and did not make any statement in response to the complaints made by his nephew.

remember the case

Ricky Martin received a restraining order earlier this month from the Puerto Rico Justice Department. At the time, the 50-year-old singer was facing domestic violence charges brought under Law 54, which guarantees victims anonymity. However, the victim’s identity was exposed by the artist’s brother, Eric Martin, live on Facebook, where he revealed that the allegations of abuse, aggression and incest were made by Dennis Sanchez, son of Vanessa Martin and nephew of Ricky.

The 21-year-old claimed to have had a relationship with the former member of the Menudo group for seven months and, with the end, he would have been persecuted by his uncle, who did not accept the end of the relationship. After denouncing Ricky, Dennis filed a temporary restraining order against the Puerto Rican artist, who had been phoning and hanging around his nephew’s house for two months since their relationship broke off.