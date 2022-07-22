“Risks that you will take if you are going to carry this pregnancy forward”; Mariana says she senses tragedy with Irma in the soap opera Pantanal

At 9 pm plotthe intuitive, observant and perceptive, Mariana Novaes (Selma Egrei) he is a true fox, able to foresee where each step will end. And in the scenes of the next chapters, the moralist will receive news that will leave you completely dissatisfied with Irma (Camila Morgado)his daughter .

the wife of Antero Novaes (Leopoldo Pacheco) will completely change your mind about the Love of Irma and Trinity (Gabriel Sater) upon learning firsthand that his daughter expects a baby fruit of the relationship with the pawn. And without hiding such dissatisfaction, he will make a proposal to heiress: an abortion.

THE future grandma will predict that late pregnancy Sister will be a tragedy in the daughter’s life: “You will regret it”will warn, and will propose that Sister look for a reputable doctor. “Then we’ll have to think seriously about this matter”, will complete the bankruptcy. to what Sisterwithout understanding, will ask: “Thinking… About what?”. “On the risks you will take if you carry this pregnancy forward”will say Mariana. Sister will not like: “What do you mean ‘if’ is going to go ahead?”. “A pregnancy, daughter… Even more so at your age… It can involve many risks”will continue the character of Selma Egrei.

THE future momfinding it absurd, will say to Mariana: “For God’s sake… Could you please turn that mouth that way? Well, know that if I got pregnant, it’s a sign that my health status says much more than my age”, will insist. to what Mariana will be even more direct: “If you’re really pregnant with that pawn we’re going to have to do something about it”.

THE Trinity’s wife will be possessed before leaving the mother talking to herself: “I’m going to take action… And stop this conversation before you say any more atrocity! I’m not going to interrupt anything… And there’s no more talking about that subject!”will end the dialogue with the mother, moving away.