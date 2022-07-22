RJ police confirm 18 deaths in operation in Complexo do Alemão

According to the PM, 16 are suspects; security agents seized five rifles, two pistols and 56 explosive devices during the

In the early hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022, Rio police began a joint operation in Complexo do Alemão, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.



The number of deaths resulting from the police operation carried out in Complexo do Alemãoat the Rio de Janeiro, rose to 18 – 16 suspects, a military policeman and a woman hit while driving through the region. The update was made at a press conference by the Military police and gives Civil police on Thursday night, the 21st. According to the intelligence agencies involved, the joint action between the military agents and the main objective was to combat the theft of vehicles, cargo and banks.

About 400 members of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) acted in the operation, with the support of four aircraft and ten vehicles. According to information released by the corporations, five criminals were arrested and the following weapons were seized: a .50 machine gun – used to shoot down helicopters – another four 7.62 caliber rifles, two pistols and 56 explosive devices. In addition to the armory, the police also took 43 motorcycles.

Among the dead is a military policeman, identified as Cape Bruno de Paula Costa. He was working when the Nova Brasília Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) base was attacked by criminals in retaliation for the operation. The agent was rescued and was sent to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, but he could not resist the wound. The Fazendinha community UPP was also attacked by criminals, who also spilled oil on public roads and set fire to objects. Police intelligence sectors pointed out that criminals in the region carry out a series of robberies of vehicles and banking institutions in the neighborhoods of Grande Méier, Irajá and Pavuna, in addition to orchestrating invasions of other communities.