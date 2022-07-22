Roberto Carlos comments on having told a fan to shut up: ‘He left unintentionally’ | celebrities



Roberto Carlos performs at a resort in Praia do Forte, Bahia, this Thursday –

Roberto Carlos performs at a resort in Praia do Forte, Bahia, this Thursday

Published 07/21/2022 17:19 | Updated 07/21/2022 17:23

Rio – Roberto Carlos returned to the stage, this Wednesday (20), in Rio, after having told a fan to shut up in a previous show. In a good mood, the singer joked about the scolding he gave a person in the audience.

“I want to talk about something… After what happened last week, for those who come to pick up the roses, expect to finish the song Jesus Christ. It’s just that if not, I might be nervous, right? And when I get fucking nervous. Came out by accident, see?! My business is not talking, it’s singing. I want to sing talking about everything I feel,” she explained.

On the night of the 13th, during a show in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio, Roberto lost his patience and told a fan to shut up. The artist was singing his hit “Como é Grande o Meu Amor por Você”, when some people present left their seats and crowded in front of him, screaming.

“Fans already know the number of songs Roberto sings and, by that count, they thought it was time for roses. So a group of 60 people got up and went to the front, which led whoever was further behind to do it. the same. But he started singing ‘Cavalgada’, which is a delicate, romantic, soft song. The fans were getting in his way a lot”, explained Roberto’s publicist.

According to the singer’s representative, Roberto warned as soon as I came to the agglomeration: “You got up early, this is not the moment”. “Roberto is a very perfectionist; this person he tells to shut up was already talking wildly during Cavalcade, when he arrived How Great Is My Love for You he had to ask this guy [se tratava de um homem] keep quiet”, pointed out the advisory.