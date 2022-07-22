Roberto Carlos manifests himself after telling a fan to shut up: “He left unintentionally”







Roberto Carlos spoke for the first time after telling a fan to shut up during a show Photo: Twitter/ @periclesmendel / Estadão

Roberto Carlos commented for the first time the episode where he sent a fan shut up and appeared to be annoyed while distributing roses during a show in Rio de Janeiro. The artist returned to perform at the same venue as the incident, the Qualistage, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday night (20), and recalled the episode on July 13.

“I want to talk about something… After what happened last week, for those who come to pick up the roses, wait for the song “Jesus Christ” to finish. If not, I can be nervous, right. And when I get nervous, damn it. .. (laughs). He left by accident, see?! My business is not talking, it’s singing. I want to sing saying everything I feel”, said the King.

The press office of Roberto Carlos had already defined the event as an “atypical thing”. “Everything Roberto does generates auê. I sent everything that came out in the media and on the internet about this subject. Roberto saw it and didn’t comment. It was really an atypical thing. What really bothered him was the fact that the fans were getting in the way the show”, told the singer’s publicist to The globe.