Roberto Carlos speaks out about the fans’ lack of education during the show – Famosos

07/21/2022 10:55

The singer Roberto Carlos had spoken out about the controversial episode during his concert held in the last week, in which he did not like the rush of the fans, who did not wait for the end of the show to ‘fight’ for the famous roses on stage.

According to information from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, the musician reportedly said backstage that he received divine punishment for performing on July 13and would have given the team explanation behind the scenes of the performance, in which they distributed them with a frown.

‘Nothing went right. The gods challenged me to learn’, Roberto Carlos would have said. One of the singer’s famous superstitions would be to avoid any connection with numbers, or a table with an exact number of people, in addition to dribbling the pronunciation of some words for fear of attracting bad luck.

Roberto Carlos’s advice speaks out

The advice of singer Roberto Carlos commented on the artist’s irritation during the show, in a statement released to the G1 portal. ‘You see there’s a chatter, a guy says something, and he’s trying to sing, but he can’t, it’s getting in his way’said the advisor, claiming that the musician would have been ‘totally unnecessary’.

