Roberto discovers Tenório’s murders in “Pantanal”

Roberto with his brothers and mother in “Pantanal” (Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

While Marcelo (Lucas Leto) tries to find space to work with Tenório (Murilo Benício) even though he knows about the irregularities of his father’s business in “Pantanal”, his brother, Roberto (Caue Campos), will go deeper into investigations into the farmer’s past.

Gradually, Tenório’s son will discover that he is actually a land grabber, who profited from the theft of other people’s land and author of several murders in power disputes. In an interview with “Extra”, actor Cauê Campos said that Roberto will not be manipulated by his father’s lying stories.

“Roberto turns the key. In his mind, it’s very clear that it was his father (who committed crimes like murder). He knows he can’t be trusted. So much so that he’s in a hurry to reveal what he knows, but he’s going to face barriers. he’s not the same person anymore,” he explained.

The character will have a tragic end in Bruno Luperi’s plot: Roberto will be killed by a hired assassin hired by his own father. The character’s death is a change from the original script of the 1990 novel, in which Roberto dies devoured by an anaconda. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s the first time I’ve died in a job. It has a whole symbolism, this question of how I’m going to be and with whom. I hope it’s very beautiful”, explained the actor.

Case between Marcelo and Guta

What Tenório (Murilo Benício) feared most will happen in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. gutta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will surrender more to the stored desire and exchange kisses.

In the scenes that will air in the next chapters of the soap opera, the two will meet in the stable of the farm in the pantanal and the paulistano will literally put the engineer on the wall. Knowing that they are not brothers – Marcelo is not Tenório’s son – they will give in.

Taking the initiative, Guta will press Marcelo with her body next to his after he tries to run away from her several times. “Look, Guta… About this…”, the young man will say. “Keep quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me”, the engineer will reply.

He will then try to get away with it again saying that it’s not simple to relate. “I know there are a million implications… But… Can’t we leave everything else for later?”, evaluates Guta, before adding: “Don’t make me wait any longer… I can’t wait another second for you. … Can you think?”