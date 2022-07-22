Rooster fans demand departure of technician at the airport and hashtag bomb #ForaTurco

Abhishek Pratap

The Galo fan was in trouble, once again, with coach Antonio Turco Mohamed after the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. The hashtag #ForaTurco appears in the top 10 of the Topic Trends Twitter Brasil, from Twitter this Friday morning (22).

+ Turco apologizes to Galo fans: ‘It was a very bad game’

During the night, members of Atlético’s organized supporters went to Confins airport to accompany the arrival of the white-and-white delegation and demand the departure of the Argentine coach.

So far, in 45 matches, Turco Mohamed has won 27 matches, drawn 13 and lost five, a 69.9% success rate. This Friday, Atlético’s board of directors should meet to define the future of the Argentine coach.

Still on Thursday night, part of the crowd reacted to a retweet made by businessman Rubens Menin, one of Atlético’s patrons, totally out of touch with football. In the message, Menin comments with the word “Worrying” an article in the Brazil Journal about the soaring dollar and hyperinflation in Argentina. “Turco no Galo is worrying”, answered a good part of the athleticans.

+ POLL: Who should replace Turco Mohamed if he falls? vote here

Several fans posted comments of dissatisfaction with the alvinegro coach.

