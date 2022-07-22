Rooster fans demand departure of technician at the airport and hashtag bomb #ForaTurco

The Galo fan was in trouble, once again, with coach Antonio Turco Mohamed after the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. The hashtag #ForaTurco appears in the top 10 of the Topic Trends Twitter Brasil, from Twitter this Friday morning (22).

During the night, members of Atlético’s organized supporters went to Confins airport to accompany the arrival of the white-and-white delegation and demand the departure of the Argentine coach.

The chat was given. The same one that supports also charges.#Turkish Out pic.twitter.com/WCWN4J46h7 — Galoucura (Official) (@tog_oficial84) July 22, 2022

So far, in 45 matches, Turco Mohamed has won 27 matches, drawn 13 and lost five, a 69.9% success rate. This Friday, Atlético’s board of directors should meet to define the future of the Argentine coach.

Still on Thursday night, part of the crowd reacted to a retweet made by businessman Rubens Menin, one of Atlético’s patrons, totally out of touch with football. In the message, Menin comments with the word “Worrying” an article in the Brazil Journal about the soaring dollar and hyperinflation in Argentina. “Turco no Galo is worrying”, answered a good part of the athleticans.

Several fans posted comments of dissatisfaction with the alvinegro coach.

Cuiabá had André Balada and Valdivia and if it wasn’t for Rabello we would have lost 2 or 3 goals. If that’s not reason enough to fire Turco, I’ll give up. — Tomaz Araujo (@tomazaraujo13) July 22, 2022

There’s no way the Turk can stay in the @Athletic. It’s more than proven that it didn’t work. Don’t wait to leave for Palmeiras in Libertadores to fire! — Lucas Tanaka (@LucasTanaka) July 21, 2022

When Sampaoli came, he put Atlético in the place it deserved, showed that the will to win needs to be absolute, it doesn’t always reach, but it needs to exist. Sampaoli had. —Rene (@ReneWill89) July 22, 2022