Ryan Gosling wants to play a superhero in the movies, but says he doesn’t know which one

Looking for a superhero Ryan Gosling!

In hidden agentthe Canadian star exchanges shots and punches with the big screen Captain America, Chris Evansunder the command of Russo brothers — “only” the directors responsible for the most profitable comic book movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame (2019). Despite a career marked by a consistent flirtation with action in films that employ the grammar of this mass cinema in more cultas drive (2011) or Blade Runner 2049 (2017), this is a considerably sharp turn for Gosling. And that opens up a new horizon for him.

At 41 years of age, the star made artistic fearlessness his main feature in his career, launching professional leaps that were the most subtle – such as the indie comedy of ideal girl (2007) to the romantic of Foolproof love (2011) — to the most accentuated — as what will make the violent and frenetic hidden agent to the pop satire of the future Barbie. How can it be, then, that his name remains distant from the productions full of covers and superpowers that have dominated Hollywood for more than a decade? The answer is definitely not disinterest.

“I’m open, I’m open. I would love to do that [uma adaptação de quadrinhos]”, said Gosling to Omeletafter being asked about the possibility of starring in a production of marvel studios or give A.Don the big screen. “But it seems that the best [personagens] already taken, right?”he responded “Do you have any suggestion?”.

Handsome, versatile, acclaimed and possessing an undeniable commercial appeal, the actor could play practically any white, heterosexual character taken from the pages of comics. Supergroups like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Justice League or the Justice Society of America, for example, offer a plate full of new options (or almost new ones, in the case of Green Lantern, for example). According to the most recent rumours, however, Gosling could be responsible for taking beyond the pages of Marvel the intergalactic defender of the law Richard Rider, better known as Nova.

“I don’t know much about Nova. I’ll research him”misled, before reinforcing: “I loved working this way and making this kind of film. [de ação] and I would definitely be open to that.”. Talking to the American Journalist Josh Horowitzgives MTVGosling was more specific: denied any involvement with the rolebut said he would love to play the Ghost Rider, previously played by Nicolas Cage in 2007 and 2011.

The collaborations with Evans and the Russos aren’t the only ones that become one of the great gimmicks of hidden agent: The film marks the second time that Gosling and Ana de Armas join forces in a super production, five years after starring in the second film of the saga Blade Runner. “It was great to be able to, you know, really work with Ana.”commented the star. “The last thing we did together, she was a hologram and I was a robot, so there were certain limitations to that. It was nice to be able to play two humans and interact in the scene.”.

In the Netflix movie, the Cuban actress plays another secret agent who maintains an amusing alliance with Gosling’s character. “She’s always saving me, and my character is deeply grateful to her. He owes her his life”summarized the actor. “So it was great to be able to work with Ana again in every way, and with this character”.

For Brazilian fans, however, little can be more interesting than seeing Gosling share scenes with our great national star. Wagner Moura. After the Brazilian praised Gosling in an interview with Omelete last year, it was the Canadian’s turn to reciprocate: “He was amazing, you know? He has this very special passage in the movie, and he created a great character. He tries so hard. I think he lost weight, it was just… He delivered 150%. It was amazing”he said. “I had fun working with him”.

After all the adrenaline of exchanging punches with Evans in hidden agentin the midst of explosions and international intrigue, Gosling must now delve into a much more “pink” reality, but no less… intriguing: the long-awaited live-action by Barbie. Called the “Ken doll” in one of the most metalinguistic moments of the Russo Brothers film, the star really looks like plastic when it comes to revealing details of the feature film. About adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbiesaid only: “I don’t know how it worked, but it ended up coming true”.