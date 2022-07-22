Sabrina Sato impresses by saying she has more than 40 vibrators – Metro World News Brasil

If for some sex is taboo, Sabrina Sato proved that this is a normal subject for her. During this week’s “Saia Justa” program, last Wednesday (20), the presenter made an unusual revelation: she maintains a collection with dozens of vibrators.

“I have about 40, several… I’m getting rid of them, donating the used ones. I give it as a gift and I get it too. I love it, I’m practically addicted to vibrators,” she declared.

She said toys help her get a better night’s sleep. Even on a trip, she forgot her suitcase of vibrators in a hotel. “Forgot it in bed, had to ask for it back. I take it on trips, so I can sleep well,” she said.

It wasn’t long ago that Sabrina revealed that she passed on one of her old toys to her “Skirt Tight” co-star Astrid Fontenelle. The presenter said that she intends to use them soon.

Sabrina also shared about a place where she feels like she’s in paradise: “I brought two suitcases just of vibrators (from Japan)”. According to her, the Asian country has a high variety of sex shops and vibrators.

reality show

Sabrina Sato won a reality show on GNT, “Desapegue se for Capaz”. In the attraction, participants receive a transformation in their lives, through the reorganization of their own homes, combining decoration, tidiness and sustainability. The first season consists of 10 episodes, aired weekly.

“You know I’m not the most organized person in the world, but you will be shocked by the amount of stuff we accumulate at home without realizing it! We are going to reorganize and transform not only the house, but the lives of each family”, declared Sabrina, when celebrating the beginning of the reality show, in May.

The presenter is also part of the bench of the program “Saia Justa”, on the same channel.

Read too: Singer HER will star in Disney’s new version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’