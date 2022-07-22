Santos captain João Paulo praises Lisca’s arrival: “We know he’s a great coach” | saints

Goalkeeper João Paulo praised Lisca’s arrival to take charge of Santos. Team captain, the player said he hopes the squad will adapt as quickly as possible to the new coach.

In the presentation at Peixe, this Thursday, Lisca even commented on some points that need to be improved, such as strengthening the collective game, having a more compact, more organized team and changing the way the team pressures the opponent.

– Yesterday (Wednesday) while still in the locker room we had our first contact with Professor Lisca and his coaching staff and today we actually had our first training session with him. We know that he is a great coach and that he is here to help us put the club in a more relaxed situation. We hope to quickly adapt to his style of play, as on Sunday we have another very important match away from home.

João Paulo also commented on the victory against Botafogo by 2 to 0, last Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. The goalkeeper stressed the importance of beating an opponent who was close in the table and being able to leave the field without conceding a goal. This was the third match in the last four in which the Santos captain was not leaked.

– We knew the importance of yesterday’s confrontation and that we needed to win, even more so at home. I’m happy to be able to help Santos and to leave the field again without conceding a goal, but even happier for the three points. We hope to have a good sequence for those who know how to chart higher flights within the championship and take Santos to the highest possible place.

