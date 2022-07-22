Savings: how much does the R$13 million Mega-Sena prize yield? – 07/22/2022

After accumulating, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 13 million this Saturday (22). How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 13 million.

Savings: income of approximately R$ 80 thousand

Generally the first option when it comes to investment, the savings account is not very well regarded by specialists, despite being a good option for an emergency reserve with immediate liquidity, but it yields little: with the Selic rate above 8.5% year, savings yield 0.50% + TR per month.

The R$ 13 million would provide approximately R$ 80 thousand monthly in savings, considering the current monetary correction of the TR (Reference Rate calculated daily by BACEN), according to calculations by Tarcisio Rafael Fachinello, investment advisor at Sicredi. Income is exempt from paying income tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 133.5 thousand and BRL 134.5 thousand

Public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings. The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 1.027% per month, discounting the custody fees charged by B3, the Stock Exchange.

Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of R$ 133,500 every month.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly higher yield: 1.035% per month.

This investment option yields BRL 134,500 per month after 30 days.

It is important to remember that both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date, and are subject to Income Tax according to the time the resource has been applied. These amounts are based on current interest rates and may change over time.

IPCA Treasury: monthly income of R$ 180 thousand

The IPCA Treasury can still give more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.89% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example.

The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

Using current inflation, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 currently offers IPCA + 6.26% per year. Thus, the Mega-Sena winner would receive a total of BRL 180,000 after 30 days.

Fachinello reinforces that the investor must respect the maturity period to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the variation of asset prices.