Scientists point out 7 habits to avoid stroke. Know which

A survey published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, on July 20, brings the 7 best habits to avoid strokes. Strokes are the second health problem that causes the most deaths in Brazil: there are about 100,000 a year.

A stroke occurs when there are problems with blood flow to the brain. An obstruction of the blood vessels, called an ischemic stroke, or a rupture of the vessel, known as a hemorrhagic stroke, can occur.

The survey on the best habits to avoid a stroke followed 11,568 adults between the ages of 45 and 64 for about 28 years. Crossing the health information, it was possible to identify 7 behaviors that lower the chances of this type of problem by up to 43%.

“Our study confirms that changing lifestyle-related risk factors, such as controlling blood pressure, can overcome the genetic factor of having a stroke,” Professor Myriam Fornage, lead author of the article, told the Daily Mail.

Here are the recommended habits to avoid a stroke:

1. Follow a balanced diet

The advantages of having a healthy diet are numerous, preventing diseases and nourishing the body with vitamins, minerals and proteins. In addition, eating well ensures energy, high immunity, decreased fatigue and better concentration.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular physical exercise reduces the risk of stroke and helps prevent other health problems, such as diabetes and anxiety. These activities can be varied, including aerobics, team sports or weight training.

3. No smoking

Smokers are twice as likely to develop a stroke compared to people who have not smoked in their lifetime. It is estimated that approximately 20% of stroke cases are related to smoking.

4. Maintain the proper weight

Excess weight is related to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors for stroke. Maintaining the proper weight and body mass index is essential to preventing the problem.

5. Control blood pressure

Hypertension attacks blood vessels and can compromise the functioning of various organs, such as the heart, brain and kidneys. As this condition has no signs, it is important to be aware and perform exams regularly.

6. Monitor cholesterol

Cholesterol control is almost entirely the result of diet and physical exercise. Therefore, it is important to avoid foods rich in LDL, known as bad cholesterol – in excess, it promotes the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries and hinders blood flow, which causes stroke.

7. Lower blood sugar levels

Hyperglycemia can happen when the amount of insulin in the body is insufficient, or be a consequence of problems such as a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a diet rich in sweets and carbohydrates. Therefore, monitoring blood sugar levels is essential in preventing stroke and disease.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) A stroke, also known as a stroke or stroke, is the interruption of blood flow to some region of the brain.Brazil Agency ***brain-6974397_640 The accident can occur for several reasons, such as accumulation of fat plaques or formation of a clot – which give rise to ischemic stroke -, bleeding from high blood pressure and even rupture of an aneurysm – causing hemorrhagic stroke.Pixabay ***man-513529_640 Many symptoms are common to ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, such as: severe headache, weakness or numbness in some part of the body, paralysis and sudden loss of speech.Pixabay ***neurology-6952525_640 Stroke has no cure, however, it can be prevented in most cases. When this happens, it is possible to invest in treatments to improve the condition and in rehabilitation to reduce the risk of sequelae.Pixabay ***hands-2906458_640 Most of the time, it happens in people over 50, however, it is also possible to affect young people. The disease can happen due to five main causesPixabay ***cigarette-724423_640 Smoking and poor diet: it is important to adopt a healthier diet, rich in vegetables, fruits and lean meat, in addition to practicing physical activity at least 3 times a week and not smokingPixabay ***hypertension-867855_640 High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes: these diseases must be properly controlled, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyle habits to reduce their negative effects on the body, as they can trigger a stroke.Pixabay ****chest-pain-6357974_640 Defects in the heart or blood vessels: these changes can be detected in routine consultations and, if identified, should be followed up. In some people, medication such as blood thinners may be required.Pixabay ***woman-3083390_640 Illicit drugs: it is recommended to seek help from a specialized drug center so that the detoxification process can be carried out and, thus, improve the patient’s quality of life, reducing the chances of stroke.Pixabay ***red-blood-cell-4807214_640 Increased blood clotting: diseases such as lupus, sickle cell anemia or thrombophilia; diseases that inflame blood vessels, such as vasculitis; or brain spasms, which impede blood flow, should be investigated Pixabay 0