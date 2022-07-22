Scientists point out 7 habits to avoid stroke. Know which

A survey published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, on July 20, brings the 7 best habits to avoid strokes. Strokes are the second health problem that causes the most deaths in Brazil: there are about 100,000 a year.
A stroke occurs when there are problems with blood flow to the brain. An obstruction of the blood vessels, called an ischemic stroke, or a rupture of the vessel, known as a hemorrhagic stroke, can occur.
The survey on the best habits to avoid a stroke followed 11,568 adults between the ages of 45 and 64 for about 28 years. Crossing the health information, it was possible to identify 7 behaviors that lower the chances of this type of problem by up to 43%.
“Our study confirms that changing lifestyle-related risk factors, such as controlling blood pressure, can overcome the genetic factor of having a stroke,” Professor Myriam Fornage, lead author of the article, told the Daily Mail.
Here are the recommended habits to avoid a stroke:
1. Follow a balanced diet
The advantages of having a healthy diet are numerous, preventing diseases and nourishing the body with vitamins, minerals and proteins. In addition, eating well ensures energy, high immunity, decreased fatigue and better concentration.
2. Exercise regularly
Regular physical exercise reduces the risk of stroke and helps prevent other health problems, such as diabetes and anxiety. These activities can be varied, including aerobics, team sports or weight training.
3. No smoking
Smokers are twice as likely to develop a stroke compared to people who have not smoked in their lifetime. It is estimated that approximately 20% of stroke cases are related to smoking.
4. Maintain the proper weight
Excess weight is related to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors for stroke. Maintaining the proper weight and body mass index is essential to preventing the problem.
5. Control blood pressure
Hypertension attacks blood vessels and can compromise the functioning of various organs, such as the heart, brain and kidneys. As this condition has no signs, it is important to be aware and perform exams regularly.
6. Monitor cholesterol
Cholesterol control is almost entirely the result of diet and physical exercise. Therefore, it is important to avoid foods rich in LDL, known as bad cholesterol – in excess, it promotes the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries and hinders blood flow, which causes stroke.
7. Lower blood sugar levels
Hyperglycemia can happen when the amount of insulin in the body is insufficient, or be a consequence of problems such as a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a diet rich in sweets and carbohydrates. Therefore, monitoring blood sugar levels is essential in preventing stroke and disease.
