see the before and after of the cast

“Pluft, the little ghost” premieres this Thursday, the 21st, in Brazilian cinemas. But the filming of the feature took place almost six years ago, still in 2016. In that time, the lives of most of the cast changed a lot. Check out how the actors and actresses were at the time of recording and what has changed in their lives today, when the film is released.

Arthur Aguiar

When he recorded the film, the artist, now 33 years old, was not married to Maíra Cardi and their daughter, Sofia, was not even a project yet. In the middle of this path, Arthur still entered the “BBB 22” and came out as the great champion of the edition. This, by the way, is his first job as an actor since he left the reality show.

Arthur Aguiar Photo: Publicity/TV Globo/Reproduction/Instagram

Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Photo: Instagram/reproduction

Arthur Aguiar and Maíra Cardi Photo: Instagram/reproduction

Fabiula Nascimento

The actress, when she recorded the feature, was not yet the mother of the twins Roque and Raul, now six months old. The little ones are the result of her relationship with Emilio Dantas, which also started in the year in which the recordings of “Pluft, o fantasminha” took place, 2016.

Actress Fabiula Nascimento Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Fabiula and Emílio celebrate two months of their children Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Juliano Cazarre

The actor, who plays the Pirate Perna de Pau in the feature, did not have the big beard that he squanders today in “Pantanal”, like Alcides. In 2016, Juliano had fewer family members than he has today. Currently, the actor has five children with Letícia Cazarré. The youngest, Maria Guilhermina, was born at the end of last month.

Actor Juliano Cazarré Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Juliano and Letícia Cazarré announce the birth of their fifth child: Maria Guilhermina Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Nicolas Cruz

Interpreting the main character of the film, Pluft, the actor no longer has the same face he had in 2016. At the time of recording, he was still 11 years old. “Time has passed, but love has not changed”, wrote Nicolas when sharing a photo with Fabiula at the time of recording.

Actor Nicolas Cruz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Lola Belli

The little Maribel in the film, also doesn’t have the same face as a child. “It seems that the Maribel girl and the beard of the Pirate Perna de Pau have grown, right?”, published the distributor of the feature, Downtown Filmes, when comparing the actors at the time of filming and currently.