See what’s changing

The Federal Senate approved some changes in the Income Tax on rented properties. check out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

The Federal Senate approved the Bill (PL) that determines the reduction of the Income Tax for the next year. The measure aims to favor both people who pay rent and those who rent their properties.

The text provides for the reduction of the IR within a period of up to 5 years. And, it includes the imposition of fines in cases of evasion or false declaration related to the receipt of rents.

Conditions vary by groups. Brazilians who live through rent will have expenses deducted directly from the Income Tax. Lessors will be exempt from 75% of their earnings.

The project is authored by Alexandre Silveira (PSD). For him, the measure seeks to benefit people who live on rent and had their incomes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. That is, the PL is aimed at low-income families.

After approval by the Senate, the text goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

Income Tax on Rent

Rent is considered as a form of income. In this sense, landlords need to declare values ​​in the same way as other types of income.

When the rent is less than R$ 1903.99, there is no tax charged. Above this amount, tax rates range from 7.5% to 27.5%, depending on the amounts.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Tenants are also required to declare the payment of the property’s rent but are exempt from charging taxes on this amount. The declaration, in this sense, works as a basis for the crossing of data.

rent cost

Faced with the economic scenario, many Brazilian families are unable to acquire their own home. Therefore, renting becomes the only alternative.

A survey released by QuintoAndar pointed out that rent expenses compromise 30% to 40% of Brazilians’ monthly income. The average rental value in the country is R$ 686. In certain regions, such as the Southeast, this cost reaches R$ 824.

Experts say that the percentage is acceptable, as it is recommended that 30% of the family budget be allocated to rent. However, 25% of families allocate more than that.

In February this year, a survey also carried out by QuintoAndar, in partnership with DataFolha, showed that 87% of the country’s citizens dream of having their own home.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com